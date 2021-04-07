Extinction Rebellion activists smash windows at Barclays in Canary Wharf

The Extinction Rebellion group published this picture on its website this morning; activists outside Barclays head office

Climate change protestors broke windows at the London headquarters of Barclays in Canary Wharf earlier this morning.

The activists from the Extinction Rebellion group reportedly carried placards with slogans such as “Better Broken Windows than Broken Promises” and pasted the message “In Case of Climate Emergency Break Glass” on the front of the bank’s building.

The protests come as Barclays faces a second consecutive year of shareholder pressure on its position as Europe’s largest fossil fuel financier, after a shareholder resolution has been filed for the bank’s upcoming AGM on 5 May.

The resolution calls for financing and exposure to coal, oil and gas to fall in line with the Paris Agreement’s climate goals.

Despite several alterations to policy related to climate change made after last year’s annual general meeting, Barclays “still has not demonstrated that its provision of financial services – particularly in regard to the coal, oil and gas sectors – is aligned with the Paris Agreement,” according to environmental lobby group Market Forces, which has initiated the motion.

Following a similar resolution targeting HSBC, scrutiny on UK financial institutions is increasing ahead of the United Nations COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow later this year.

Barclays remains Europe’s biggest financier of fossil fuels and the seventh largest in the world, financing just over $118bn to the coal, oil and gas sectors in the four years since the Paris Agreement.

Between January and September 2020, Barclays financed another $24bn to fossil fuels, an increase on the equivalent time period the previous year.

