Family Fun – A Suggested Itinerary

DAY ONE – ARRIVAL

A warm welcome awaits you on the Ayrshire Coast at Turnberry.

On arrival, your ‘Wee Explorers’ will be given their own bag of goodies to keep them entertained throughout their stay. Check in to a Family Room, which features an adjoining private bedroom with two children’s beds and a TV, or take advantage of a Two Bedroom Cottages with lounge and kitchen. Once you have settled in, take a trip to Turnberry beach, walking to nearby Maidens to explore the rock pools; if lookout to the sea you might spot a dolphin or two.

On your way back to the resort, stop off at Little Turnberry Farm to meet some new furry friends. The working farm is located next to the hotel and has a wonderful Farm Shop selling local delicacies, plus resident goats, donkeys and horses.

In the afternoon, join in the fun with the child-friendly Splash Time in the pool, every day between 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm before visiting Duel in the Sun for a hearty meal with views across the four-time Open Championship Ailsa course.

DAY TWO

After a delectable continental breakfast, get ready for a day of adventure with our outdoor pursuits.

Enjoy a range of exhilarating activities such as quad biking, archery, kite surfing and much more. Those who have also dreamed of owning a pony can visit the Turnberry Stables for an ‘Own a Pony’ experience, or enjoy an invigorating ride along the beach. Little ones also can try their hand at golf in the state-of-the-art Golf Academy where our PGA professionals are trained in junior lessons, allowing children to pick up a new sport, or brush up on their swing.

That evening, dine in 1906 to sample the very best of Scottish produce. Working closely with local suppliers, the Turnberry chefs have created the indigenous 1906 menu using a medley of seasonal, Scottish ingredients. Each dish featured is a classic, that would be instantly recognisable to guests who have visited the restaurant over the past hundred years.

DAY THREE

Explore the area with a trip to the nearby Culzean Castle, a late 18th century Robert Adam Design castle featuring The Eisenhower Suite. After a trip back to the hotel for a ‘Little

Angels’ Afternoon Tea, enjoy the drive down the coastal road, taking in the view of the Isle of Arran, known as Scotland in miniature, before a visit to the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum where children can learn about the life and legacy of Scotland’s national poet with interactive games and quizzes.

In the evening, join the resort’s Concierge team for a haunted tour of our 114-year-old hotel and meet the resorts resident ghosts.

During Covid-19 we recommend checking with the Turnberry team on availability and opening hours of activities and locations.

Find out more at www.trumphotels.com/turnberry

