Explainer-in-brief: Snowballing homelessness in London

The low temperatures rocking the country make sleeping rough on the streets even more dangerous than it normally is. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

For some, the snow has brought a layer of white beauty to our capital. For others, it is a menace. When temperatures fall below zero degrees, something called the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol is activated to support people sleeping rough.

Mayor Sadiq Khan activated it last week, and councils and charities have been scrambling to find extra accommodation for the homeless since then.

Westminster is the local authority with the highest number of rough sleepers in the UK. Pam Orchard, CEO of The Connection at St Martin’s, says that scores of people have been put in hotels by the Westminster council. “Emergency provisions are being put in place, and people are joining in to sort the situation out”, she says.

Sleeping rough is only the tip of the iceberg – the cost-of-living crisis could push millions into temporary and unsafe accommodation. If you can help, consider donating to your local charity or refer people sleeping on the streets to Streetlink, where they can be connected to the relevant local authority.