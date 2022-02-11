Explainer-in-brief: China stokes the flames over Taiwan

Taiwan’s foreign minister called China’s actions “bullying”. (Photo by Walid Berrazeg/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

This week, China has suspended imports of beef from Lithuania. While Beijing hasn’t justified its decision, it is crystal clear that the move comes after tensions over Taiwan. Lithuania diplomatically recognizes Taiwan, while China claims the island is part of its territory. Taiwan’s foreign minister called China’s actions “bullying”.

Trade is a tried-and-tested weapon for China. When Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of Covid-19 in 2020, China replied by imposing blockades on Australian exports. Canberra didn’t capitulate, but more fragile economies might.

Read more Wall Street hits new highs again after US-China trade deal talks

Western countries are not watching in silence. The EU has launched a World Trade Organisation case against China’s trade behaviour towards Lithuania and the UK, the US and Australia have all asked to join the case in a welcome sign of unity against Beijing’s aggression.