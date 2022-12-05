Explainer-in-brief: As MPs abandon politics, Sunak must call for unity

Rishi Sunak is on a mission to try and keep his party united.

Another week starts, and another swarm of Conservative MPs might announce they’re stepping out of politics. This will be Rishi Sunak’s crux today and for the foreseeable future, as the number of Conservatives saying they will stand down at the next election surpassed ten last week.

One of the most notable announcements came from Sajid Javid, a former chancellor and a prominent figure in the party. He joined the leadership race over summer, but then dropped out. He said he had made the decision “after much reflection”.

Other MPs who have announced their exit are Dehenna Davison, a young MP considered a rising star, and veteran MP Gary Streeter.

Some say they’re doing it to dedicate more time to family or other career options, but it’s clear there’s a thought in the back of their minds – that the next election is already lost. Sunak now has the unenviable task of convincing his party that it’s worth staying on board.