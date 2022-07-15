Expert Opinion: Lyle’s James Lowe on where to go in London

James Lowe opened Lyle’s in Shoreditch with John Ogier, with a mission to showcase British ingredients. Lyle’s won a Michelin star 18 months after opening and was ranked among The World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2018.

St John

This was one of the first restaurant experiences that made me want to learn to cook and open a restaurant. I used to eat there regularly in my formative years, and it opened my eyes to the possibilities of cooking with British ingredients.

40 Maltby Street

I have been going here since it opened eleven years ago and have loved watching it grow organically. It’s a constant reminder to stay true to the ideals of your business and what you set out to do.

Violet Bakery

This was the place where I did my first supper club and it allowed me the opportunity to express myself outside of St John. I am so grateful to Claire for having faith in me and asking me to do it. We had a wonderful time and have been firm friends ever since.

The Ten Bells

This place in Shoreditch was where Isaac Mchale and I had a chance to do our own thing for six months with The Young Turks. Set in the first floor dining room of this iconic East London pub, we proved that we could be creative with British ingredients, cook through the winter with ingredients like game and still have attention to detail while it being a fun place to be.

The Anchor & Hope

At the time The Anchor & Hope opened, I had been working at La Trompette and The Fat Duck for a year and a half, working long hours and cooking quite similar food. Every Monday I would go there for dinner – Jonathan was one of London’s best chefs and the menu was always changing. The cooking was always so impressive, and I learnt so much about food simply by eating there every week.