Expensify Launches First Hybrid “Contextual” AI Expense Agent

Expensify (Nasdaq: EXFY), the easiest way to manage expenses, corporate cards, and travel, today announced the next evolution of Concierge, its embedded support system, now transformed into a full-service expense agent. Combining cutting-edge AI with round-the-clock human expertise, Concierge helps members save time and money by managing expenses through chat, email, and text.

“Everybody’s got an AI agent these days. But not all agents are equal,” said David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify. “Most agents are new AI-washing of old rules engines. Some agents are disconnected Clippy-style chat bubbles slapped atop a traditional GUI. But Expensify’s Concierge agent is ‘contextual’ in that it allows you to chat within the context of an individual expense or expense report. It’s the difference between ‘Tag my Starbucks expense on Nov 4 as Coffee’ and ‘Tag this expense as coffee.’ Context is what puts the ‘super’ in ‘superintelligence,’ and because AI is the new UI, we believe that Expensify’s chat-everywhere design makes it into the first truly AI-everywhere design,” Barrett said.

The upgraded Concierge experience now:

Lives everywhere in the Expensify app , so you can access help right within your expenses, reports, and beyond.

, so you can access help right within your expenses, reports, and beyond. Understands natural language commands , letting you create, edit, and delete expenses conversationally.

, letting you create, edit, and delete expenses conversationally. Auto-corrects ambiguous or incomplete expense details based on your past activity.

based on your past activity. Flags suspicious receipts , including those potentially generated by AI tools or containing prohibited expenses.

, including those potentially generated by AI tools or containing prohibited expenses. Continuously learns from your behavior to deliver smarter, more personalized support over time.

“While others pursue fully autonomous AI, we believe the future lies in collaboration between humans and machines,” added Barrett. “Concierge doesn’t just answer questions. It understands context, adapts to your needs, and aims to ensure your expenses are accurate and compliant.”

Get started with Concierge today: email concierge@expensify.com, text 47777, or chat right in the Expensify app. Want to learn more first? Watch this short video.

About Expensify

Expensify is the easiest way to do your expenses, travel, and corporate cards. Built for businesses of all sizes and trusted by 15 million members worldwide, Expensify is a top-rated app across G2, TrustRadius, Capterra, and more. Learn more at use.expensify.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s Concierge product and offerings. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Expensify’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risks discussed in Expensify’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Expensify’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Expensify undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.

James Dean, press@expensify.com