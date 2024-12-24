Expect winning Embraces all round for Cody Mo

Cody Mo has saddled 16 winners so far this season

HAPPY Valley in Hong Kong provides a bonus for enthusiastic racing fans on Boxing Day, by featuring a mammoth 10-race programme for the first time in living memory at the city track.

With the early contests low-key affairs, the best advice is to concentrate on races later on in the card, starting with division two of the Saturn Handicap (1.10pm), run over the extended mile.

If ever a horse was destined to make his mark when racing over a mile or further, it is the Cody Mo-trained EMBRACES whose sire Reliable Man was a winner of the French Group One Prix Du Jockey Club and Australian Group One Queen Elizabeth Stakes, both over 10 furlongs.

Mo has been patient with his galloper, giving him racing experience and trying him mainly over six furlongs, but he now steps him up to what could prove his optimum trip on the back of an encouraging run last time out in October.

The Class Three Uranus Handicap (2.15pm), run over six furlongs, is all about speed with the likes of fast-starting pair Allgreektome and Aurora Lady in the line-up.

There is no doubt Aurora Lady, who overcame an outside draw and a wide journey when storming home at the beginning of the month, will be a popular choice for many, although rejuvenated Beauty Destiny will certainly have plenty of supporters as he seeks a hat-trick of wins.

It may, however, be worth looking outside the top two in the market, at renowned strong finisher KYRUS DRAGON, who has yet to finish out of the top three places in his last half-a-dozen races.

His latest effort when chasing home Aurora Lady was good as he came from a long way back and finished strongly – his closing sectionals were impressive – and he now meets that rival on eight pounds better terms.

With the renowned ‘head waiter’ Hugh Bowman in the saddle for the first time, he could prove the value play in the contest.

POINTERS

Embraces 1.10pm Happy Valley

Kyrus Dragon(e/w) 2.15pm Happy Valley