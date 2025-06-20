Expect Purton and Ensued to have Fun Together

Ensued runs in the Group Three Premier Plate for John Size at Sha Tin on Sunday.

NORMALLY there are always a couple of stand-out performers when delving through the formbook in Group-race contests in Hong Kong.

This is not the case in the Group Three Premier Plate (12.35pm), a nine-furlong handicap, when all 14 gallopers who line-up can be given some sort of chance on form, and bettors face a monumental task of finding the winner.

Many will plump for Chancheng Glory, a winner of a similar Group Three race, the Centenary Vase, over the course and distance back in January, with rivals Winning Dragon, Ensued, Encountered, Sword Point, Straight Arron and Nimble Nimbus behind, and only four pounds higher in the ratings.

He does, however, produce his best form when up with the early pace from the off, but with the likes of Sword Point, Moments In Time, Pray For Mir and Winning Dragon sure to vie for good positions from the off, he could get caught wide from his negative outside draw (12).

It may pay to forgive the disappointing effort by ENSUED in the Group One Standard Chartered Champion & Chaters Cup over 12 furlongs last month.

The five-year-old galloper is a renowned out-and-out stayer, but it is fair to say this was not champion jockey Zac Purton’s finest hour when forcing a suicidal pace with Moments In Time from the off and subsequently fizzling out in the closing stages.

Provided Purton can settle his former dual course-and-distance winner into a comfortable rhythm from a favoured gate (four), and sit patiently just behind the leaders, he is capable of outstaying his rivals down the home straight.

Connections of the Benno Yung-trained FUN TOGETHER can be rewarded for their patience when the six-year-old lines-up in the Emerald Handicap (12.05pm) over seven furlongs.

The son of Rip Van Winkle completed a hat-trick of triumphs last season but has had little to recommend him this current campaign until bouncing back to form last start when chasing home smart galloper Dazzling Fit.

That form suggests he is finally back on song and racing off an 11-pound lower mark from his last win, can finally get back into the winners’ circle, at the expense of Do Your Part.

POINTERS

Fun Together 12.05pm Sha Tin

Ensued 12.35pm Sha Tin