Exclusive: Sadiq Khan calls it a ‘national disgrace’ almost 10,000 tower blocks still have unsafe cladding like Grenfell

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan lays a wreath outside Grenfell Tower, London, to mark the two-year anniversary of the tower block fire (Photo by Isabel Infantes – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sadiq Khan has branded it a “national disgrace” that almost 10,000 tower blocks still have unsafe cladding, as the country prepares to mark five years since the Grenfell disaster.

The London Mayor made his comments after data from the department for Levelling Up laid bare that hundreds of thousands are still at risk from living in flammable buildings.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London exclusively told City A.M.: “It is a national disgrace that as we approach the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy we still have so many residents living in high-rise buildings across London and the country that are covered in dangerous flammable cladding.”

“It is vital that the Government, developers, building owners and local and regional authorities work together to urgently remove flammable cladding from every affected building and remove materials on balconies that could contribute to the spread of fire.’

His office also expressed concerns that the government had snubbed a Grenfell enquiry proposal; for evacuation plans to be in place for disabled residents.

Secretary Michael Gove this morning was unable to give the number for how many towers with the dangerous cladding still stood, amid the government’s multi-billion pound plan to remove materials from unsafe buildings.

While speaking to LBC earlier today, Gove said he did not have figures to hand, before the radio station revealed it was 9,790 towers.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan arrives outside Grenfell Tower, London, to meet family and friends ahead of the wreath laying ceremony on the two-year anniversary of the tower block fire (Photo by Isabel Infantes – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This comes as billions has been set aside to remove cladding from unsafe tower blocks five years after 72 people were killed in the Grenfell tower fire.

The five year anniversary of the tragedy happens next week.

Gove said on LBC, buildings over 18 metres tall which were still clad with ACM, the most dangerous product which was used on Grenfell, there was still a “significant number”

“I’ve concluded negotiations with developers, we’ve got £4bn out of them in order to speed” the process up for removing cladding.

Pushed by host Nick Ferrari on what a ‘significant number’ meant, he said he “didn’t have the numbers in front of me” but the department can “give you the exact figures”.