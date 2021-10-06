Exclusive: Former Home Secretary Amber Rudd to join Finsbury from Teneo

Amber Rudd, the former home secretary, is set to leave PR firm Teneo to join rival Finsbury Glover Hering.

The ex-politician will join as a senior adviser at the company her brother Roland founded in 1994, City A.M. understands.

Rudd spent 18 months at Teneo after a nine-year Parliamentary career as the Tory MP for Hastings and Rye, including three different Cabinet roles.

She will be joined at Finsbury by Sir Craig Oliver, also leaving Teneo, who ran the ill-fated campaign to keep the United Kingdom in the European Union as David Cameron’s Director of Communications.

Rudd worked closely with Oliver during that period as one of the leading spokespeople for the Stronger In campaign.

Finsbury completed a merger with comms firm Hering Schuppener and public affairs specialists the Glover Park Group in January of this year.

The firm is majority-owned by WPP.

Finsbury Glover Herring’s UK and International CEO Faeth Birch told City A.M. that they were delighted with both hires.

“Our clients will benefit from their wealth of experience,” she said.

Teneo have been on a recent hiring spree of their own, nabbing ex-Xerox CEO Ursula Burns as the firm’s new chair in July.

In the UK the firm also recently added Simon Ruda, who was co-founder of the UK government’s so-called ‘nudge unit’.

