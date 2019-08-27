Ex-WH Smith boss Kate Swann appointed as Moonpig chair

Former WH Smith boss Kate Swann, who transformed the stationary retailer during her ten-year stint as chief executive, is preparing to join greeting cards firm Moonpig.

Swann, who stepped down as chief executive of catering firm SSP in May this year, has been appointed as chairman of the online company, which is owned by buyout firm Exponent Private Equity, Sky News reported.

The businesswoman has also recently joined Independent Vetcare as its chairman, meaning she is unlikely to take on a full-time chief executive role after being linked to jobs at Kingfisher and the John Lewis Partnership.

Swann told Sky News: “I am delighted to be joining Nickyl [Raithatha, chief executive of Moonpig] and the Moonpig team and look forward to working with them to build on the many opportunities the business has.”

Raithatha said she would bring a “wealth of experience” and is a “fantastic addition” to the leadership team, the broadcaster reported.

The retail veteran, who left WH Smith in 2013 after a decade in the role, took Upper Crust and Ritazza owner SSP public and tripled its market valuation before she stepped down.

The food and drink giant outperformed profit expectations every year since it listed in London in 2014.

Shares in the company, which owns brands such as Upper Crust, Millie’s Cookies and Ritazza, tumbled on the news of Swann’s departure when it was reported in November last year.

