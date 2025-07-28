Everyman: Shares in luxury cinema rise after revenue spikes

Everyman has 48 premium cinemas across the UK.

Shares in Everyman spiked nearly five per cent morning after the upmarket cinema group reported double digit profit growth.

The chain, which has 48 venues across the UK, told markets this morning that revenue in the first half of 2025 rose 21 per cent to £56.5m.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 33 per cent to £8.2m, boosted by a 15 per cent rise in admissions to 2.2m.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity said that Everyman is “well-positioned for future success” as film production “continues to normalize”.

“[There’s] plenty of further UK expansion potential for the Group’s elevated and differentiated brand offer,” analysts said.

Everyman, which says it is “redefining cinema”, focuses on high-quality venues and hospitality.

CEO Alex Scrimgeour said Everyman’s success was down to its “unique brand of high-quality, experience-led cinema”.

“We look forward to building on this momentum in the second half of the year,” Scrimgeour said.

The company said that despite a “challenging economic environment”, it is currently trading in line with the board’s expectations for the full financial year.

It has a number of new openings planned, with a five-screen venue at The Whiteley in Bayswater due to open in August 2025 and two additional venues to open in 2026.

Net debt currently stands at £24.2m, down 6.2 from the first half of 2024, with net debt repayment from operational cash flow expected in the second half of this year.

Everyman has a market share of 5.8 per cent, up 3.6 per cent year on year.