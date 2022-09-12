‘Every Tube traveller’s nightmare’: Man jailed for life over machete attack on London Underground

Screenshot from the British Transport Police

A man has been jailed for life after carrying out a machete attack on the London Underground.

Ricky Morgan, 35, will stay behind bars for at least 16-years following the incident on a train near Green Park in July last year.

He was jailed at the Old Bailey with the judge describing as “every Tube traveller’s nightmare”.

During the attack he used a machete against another passenger, James Porritt, who descried it as being like the Arnold Schwarzenegger film the Terminator.

Porritt was left with severe hand and head injuries.

Following the incident in July, the British Transport Police released a dramatic video showing the moment armed officers stormed the train and arrested Morgan.

Passengers can be seen falling over one-another in chaotic scenes, trying to escape Morgan on his rampage.

Morgan was found guilty of attempted murder in May of this year.

Morgan, the guilty man, and Porritt, the victim (Source: British Transport Police)

WARNING: Graphic content: