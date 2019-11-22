Eurozone economy stagnates in November amid prolonged Brexit uncertainty

The Eurozone economy remained close to stagnation in November as activity sank to a two-month low.



The bloc’s economy barely registered growth, hitting a measure of 50.3 on IHS Markit’s closely followed Flash Eurozone Purchasing Managers; Index (PMI).



That was a drop from October’s 50.6, and just above the 50 mark that represents flat growth.



November marked the Eurozone’s third month in a row of a fall in new orders for goods and services, hurt by Brexit uncertainty and ongoing trade war tensions.



Hiring subsequently sank for the fifth consecutive month, to hit its lowest level of growth since January 2015.



Manufacturers were hit the hardest. While new orders declined at the slowest rate for five months, the fall remained steeped, led by a drop in exports.



“Manufacturing remains in its deepest downturn for six years amid ongoing trade woes, and November saw further signs of the weakness spilling over to services, notably via slower employment growth,” IHS Markit’s chief business economist, Chris Williamson, said.



“Business remains concerned by trade wars, Brexit and a general slowdown in demand, with heightened uncertainty about the economic and political outlook driving further risk aversion.”



More to follow.

