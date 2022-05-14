Eurovision: Ukraine victorious, United Kingdom comes second

Sam Ryder, representing the United Kingdom, performs on stage during the Grand Final show of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest. (Photo by Giorgio Perottino/Getty Images)

The United Kingdom had a remarkable showing at the Eurovision song contest, coming in second place and narrowly missing out to hot favourites Ukraine.

Sam Ryder swept to the dramatic win with the jury, after his Spaceman track wowed the audience getting 283 points.

His performance received the maximum 12 points from countries including Ukraine, France and Austria.

The television votes proved to be full of suspense, with the UK being awarded its share last because it was on top of the leaderboard.

It was given a number of major scares when Serbia was given a huge number of points with just nine juries left, pipping it the to top spot.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra was handed more than 400 points to overtake Britain, which was given 183 points, ensuring it narrowly missed out on an historic victory.

This comes after 2021’s embarrassing nil-points in the Netherlands, and a series of disappointing performances over the last decade, receiving more than 100 points only twice since 2010.

Before the contest, many had predicted Ukraine would storm to victory especially with the public vote, owing to sympathy due to the ongoing war being waged by the Kremlin.

The UK has previously been victorious at Eurovision in 1967, 1969, 1976, 1981 and 1997, and has been disappointing in recent years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Congratulations to Ukraine for winning the @Eurovision Song Contest 2022. It is a clear reflection of not just your talent, but of the unwavering support for your fight for freedom.”

“Incredibly proud of @SamRyderMusic and how he brilliantly represented the UK tonight.”

Watch Sam Ryder’s performance here: