The head of the Spanish football league, Javier Tebas, has played down calls to sanction the 12 clubs who tried to launch a breakaway European Super League.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and six English clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool abandoned the project this week.

LaLiga chief Tebas said the project was now dead and that the teams had been effectively punished by the angry reaction of their supporters.

“We’re not talking about sanctions. Everyone wants to cut people’s heads off. We have procedures,” said Tebas.

“We have to see how it all works out. I’m talking about [making] other types of agreements. We shouldn’t rush into anything.

“I think a very important thing is that the clubs have been sanctioned by their own fans. Their reputations has been affected.”

The European Super League clubs failed to persuade German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to join them.

The project collapsed when the English clubs, which also include Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham, backed out on Tuesday.

“There were a lot of threats for a long time from these big European clubs but I think that threat is now going to disappear,” Tebas added.

“The Super League is dead without the English and German teams. Let’s be realistic: it’s dead.”