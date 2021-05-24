European leaders to discuss sanctions after Belarus plane 'hijacking'

Western leaders have expressed outrage after a commercial flight was intercepted by a fighter jet and diverted to Belarus to arrest a journalist, and will meet later today to discuss sanctions.

The Ryanair plane, which was bound for Lithuania, was forced to land in Minsk on Sunday after Belarus claimed a bomb threat to the aircraft.

Belarusian journalist and activist Roman Protasevich, a former editor of the Telegram channel Nexta and Nexta Live, was then arrested.

Read more: Brexit exclusive: UK-Norway trade deal close to collapsing as Christian-Democrats block pact to protect farmers from British beef and cheese

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary called the geopolitical turmoil thaat played out on his airline a “state-sponsored hijacking”,

“This was a case of state-sponsored hijacking … state-sponsored piracy,” O’Leary told Irish Newstalk radio.

“It appears the intent of the authorities was to remove a journalist and his travelling companion … we believe there were some KGB agents offloaded at the airport as well,” he said.

Belarus state media claimed President Alexander Lukashenko had personally given the order following the false bomb threat. Since winning a disputed election last summer, Lukashenko has cracked down on dissenting voices.

European leaders meet to discuss sanctions

The move has drawn widespread condemnation across Europe with calls for an international investigation. Leaders will today meet to discuss their response to what the EU has described as a “hijacking”.

“In carrying out this coercive act, the Belarusian authorities have jeopardised the safety of passengers and crew,” the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement this morning.

“An international investigation into this incident must be carried out to ascertain any breach of international aviation rules.”

Latvia and Lithuania said the airspace over Belarus should be considered unsafe and Latvia’s foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics has said it should be closed to all international flights.

The outrageous and illegal behaviour of the regime in Belarus will have consequences.



Those responsible for the #Ryanair hijacking must be sanctioned.



Journalist Roman Protasevich must be released immediately.



EUCO will discuss tomorrow action to take. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 23, 2021

Simon Coveney, foreign minister of Ireland, where Ryanair is based, said on Twitter: “EU inaction or indecision will be taken as weakness by Belarus.”

UK and US leaders weigh in

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab said he was “alarmed” by the reports: “We are coordinating with our allies. This outlandish action by Lukashenko will have serious implications,” he tweeted last night.

The head of the foreign affairs committee Tom Tugendhat echoed this sentiment, calling it an action of “air piracy” and “kidnapping”.

The US also expressed outrage at the detainment of Protasevich. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration was “co-ordinating with our partners on the next steps” after the “shocking act”.

Read more: Brexit impact: Heathrow loses legal bid over end of tax-free shopping for tourists

The US “strongly condemns the forced diversion of a flight between two EU member states and the subsequent removal and arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich in Minsk. We demand his immediate release,” he said.

“This shocking act perpetrated by the Lukashenka regime endangered the lives of more than 120 passengers, including US citizens,” he added. “Initial reports suggesting the involvement of the Belarusian security services and the use of Belarusian military aircraft to escort the plane are deeply concerning and require full investigation”.

The US and EU, along with Britain and Canada, have already imposed asset freezes and travel bans on almost 90 Belarusian officials, including Lukashenko, following the August election.