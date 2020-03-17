European leaders agree to lockdown external borders for 30 days

European leaders have agreed to implement a 30-day ban on non-essential travel to the EU in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

The measures, which were proposed yesterday by the European Commission, were just one of a number of steps that commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel laid out in a press conference this evening.

It will be up to the EU’s member states to reinforce the travel restrictions for external borders, but von der Leyen said that the response to the proposal was “unanimous and united”.

“The enemy is the virus and now we have to do our utmost to protect our people and to protect our economies”, she added.

In addition, it was confirmed that European countries would adopt a system giving prior authorisation to medical supplies for export, as well as using a common public procurement system to produce the necessary supplies and equipment.

The leaders also confirmed their support for the economic initiatives been implement to prevent the continent from financial devastation at the hands of the virus, with von der Leyen confirming:

“We are ready to do everything that is required. We will not hesitate to take additional measures as the situation evolves.”

Leaders have also set up fast-track lanes between countries in order to ensure a ready supply of goods.

“The flow of goods to the European Union must continue to secure the supply of goods, including essential items such as medicine, but also food and components that our factories need”, von der Leyen said.

Countries including Germany and France have already locked down their borders, with Spain expected to follow suit later today.