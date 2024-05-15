Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in ‘life-threatening condition’ after shooting

Robert Fico (WIkipedia/Source Audiovisual Service Author European Commission (Vladimir Simicek)/

Slovakia’s prime minister Robert Fico has been injured in a shooting and taken to hospital.

According to reports the incident took place in the town of Handlova, 150 kilometres from the capital Bratislava, TV station TA3 said.

It has also been reported that a suspect has been detained.

According to a post on his Facebook page, he was “currently in a life-threatening condition”.

President Zuzana Caputova condemned “a brutal and ruthless” attack. “I’m shocked,” Caputova said. “I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack.”

Deputy speaker of parliament Lubos Blaha adjourned it following the incident the Slovak TASR news agency said.

In took place in front of the local House of Culture, where Fico was meeting supporters.

A reporter for the daily newspaper Dennik N daily heard shooting and then saw rescuers carrying the premier to a car.

Unconfirmed footage on social media appeared to show police ferrying him away and detaining someone.

UK Prime minister Rishi Sunak condemned the shooting, saying he was “shocked to hear this awful news. All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family.”

European leaders were quick to condemn the attack with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EUCommission, saying: “I strongly condemn the vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico and his family.”

Viktor Orban, Hungary’s right-wing populist leader tweeted: “I was deeply shocked by the heinous attack against my friend, Prime Minister Robert Fico. We pray for his health and quick recovery! God bless him and his country!”

The leaders of Romania and Lithuania also condemned the attack.

With contribution from the Associated Press