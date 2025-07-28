EU-US trade deal faces criticism from European leaders

European leaders criticised the deals for leaving them worse off than the Uk

European leaders have poured scorn on the EU-US trade deal struck by President Donald Trump and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen over the weekend, with many viewing the agreement as a victory for Trump rather than their own countries.

While the pact announced on Sunday has helped dodge a potential transatlantic trade war, anger is stirring amongst leaders that Europe has been left worse off than the UK, which agreed more favourable terms.

A “dark day”

French prime minister Francois Bayrou blasted Trump’s agreement with Brussels as a “dark day” for Europe.

He wrote on social media site X: “The von der Leyen-Trump agreement: it is a dark day when an alliance of free peoples who united to affirm their values and defend their interests, has resigned itself to submission.”



This was echoed by French far-right leader Marine Le Pen who complained the EU had been given “worse conditions” than the UK who negotiated 10 per cent tariffs with Trump.

Trump supporter, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, was also sharply critical of von der Leyen’s negotiations.

“Donald Trump ate von der Leyen for breakfast,” he said.

“This is what happened and we suspected this would as the US President is a heavyweight when it comes to negotiations while Madame President is a featherweight”.

The deal reached between the two parties, and announced at Trump’s Turnberry golf course in Scotland, saw a 15 per cent tariff imposed on EU imports to the US, down from the 30 per cent initially threatened, however 50 per cent remains on steel and aluminium.

Positive for automotive industry

Some European leaders voiced support for the deal, including German chancellor Freidrich Merz, who spoke of the impact on Germany’s globally leading automotive industry.

He said: “This agreement has succeeded in averting a trade conflict that would have hit the export-orientated German economy hard.”



“This applies in particular to the automotive industry, where the current tariffs of 27.5 per cent will be almost halved to 15 per cent.”

European carmakers’ share price rose as markets opened on Monday, with French car parts supplier Valeo up nearly five per cent while Vauxhall-owner Stellantis, Porsche and Mercede-Benz group each rising by over two per cent .

Divide in Ireland

Ireland, who among all EU countries is the most reliant on the US as an export market, was “not exactly celebrating” according to the Irish minister of state.

Neale Richmond said on BBC Radio Ulster: “We’re not exactly celebrating this, it’s not a case that this is a good thing but it’s probably the least bad option based on what we were facing a couple of days ago.”

The deal also creates a division on the island of Ireland, as traders in Northern Ireland can sell into the US on a 10 per cent tariff rate, due to the UK deal, which could increase difficulties in diplomatic discussions between the two countries.