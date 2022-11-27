EU to introduce bloc-wide vaping levy

The EU is set to introduce a new vaping levy as it revamps the tobacco industry’s tax structures and adapts to the vape boom.

According to a draft European Commission document and first reported by the Financial Times, stronger vaping products would have an excise duty of at least 40 per cent applied, while lower-strength vapes will face a 20 per cent duty.

Heated tobacco products will also be whacked by 55 per cent duty, or a tax rate of €91 per 1,000 items sold.

On top of this, the law looks to boost the bloc’s minimum excise duty on cigarettes from €1.80 to €3.60 per pack of 20, sparking price rises across eastern European nations where packs can sell for under €3.

Just this week, UK environment and health groups called for the sale of single-use e-cigarettes to be banned due their “rapidly escalating threat”.

In an open letter to environment secretary Thérèse Coffey and health secretary Steve Barclay, 18 organisations, including Green Alliance and RSPCA, argued that disposable vapes are “unnecessary electrical items” that contain single use plastic, nicotine and batteries, all of which are “hazardous to the environment and wildlife when littered”.

The demand follows research from Material Focus earlier this year that showed that at least 1.3m disposable vapes are thrown away every week, equating to two vapes per second, enough to fill 22 football pitches per year.

The EU recently banned flavoured heated tobacco products to reduce the surge in demand among youngsters.