The European Commission is set to launch legal action today against the UK for its move to unilaterally postpone new post-Brexit checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland.

Boris Johnson’s move to extend the grace period in Northern Ireland by six months without the EU’s agreement is seen as a breach of the Brexit divorce deal by Brussels, while the UK has said it is a “lawful” decision.

Read more: Brexit: Depleted UK-EU trade won’t recover until summer, says lorry lobby

The terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement mean that Northern Ireland still follows EU customs union and single market rules, while the rest of the UK does not.

This has led to a so-called border in the Irish Sea, which has infuriated some Northern Ireland unionists.

New checks on food, medicines and parcels coming from Great Britain to Northern Ireland were set to be implemented next month, however the UK wanted this date to be pushed back to October to give businesses more time to prepare.

The decision to act without EU agreement caused fury in Brussels, with one official saying “unilateral decisions and are not solutions”.

Irish broadcaster RTE reports today that Brussels will start court proceedings in the European Court of Justice, while also writing a letter to the UK government accusing it of acting in bad faith.

Read more: Global chief executives say UK market is more attractive after Brexit

This second action could be the start of the process for triggering enforcement measures contained in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, with the EU potentially able to suspend parts of the agreement further down the line.

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney told The Times: “This move this week by the British government will force a much more rigid legalistic approach to negotiation because there simply isn’t the relationship and the trust there to find a way forward.”