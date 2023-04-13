Erik ten Hag lays down Europa League challenge to Manchester United

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United host Europa League specialists Sevilla in the quarter-finals tonight

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has called on his players to rise to the challenge of beating Europa League kings Sevilla tonight.

United host the competition’s six-time winners at Old Trafford in the first leg of the quarter-finals as they seek another tittle to add to February’s Carabao Cup success.

But Ten Hag is wary of their Spanish opponents, who have lifted the trophy four times in the last decade alone, beating United on the way to their last triumph in 2020.

“They have a big reputation winning the Europa League,” the Dutchman said.

“They won the Europa League most of all clubs in Europe. That is a magnificent record so we have to be aware of it because that is their target.

“We are 100 per cent motivated to go again. If we want to beat them, we have to play our best football and everyone has to deliver their best performance.

“When you don’t do it, we have a problem, so we need to be fully focused and fully prepared for this game.”

Ten Hag will be able to call on Casemiro against Sevilla for the first time in five games following the influential Brazil midfielder’s domestic suspension.

But he won’t have striker Marcus Rashford, with the club ruling him out for several games after pulling up injured in last week’s win over Everton.

“I can’t give more details of it because we don’t know,” the United boss added. “We have to see how it develops, the injury. Of course it’s a setback and he’s disappointed about it.

“But he’s not totally broken because he knows he will return quickly, so he’s optimistic and he’s started straight on his recovery and his rehab so that helps to get back soon.”

Rashford’s absence could open the door for Anthony Martial to face Sevilla, where he spent a largely fruitless spell on loan last season.