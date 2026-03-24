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Episode 78: Lincoln meeting at Doncaster, Dubai World Cup and Happy Valley

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City skyline at dawn with skyscrapers against a vibrant sky, symbolizing economic growth and urban development.

The flat is back! Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile are here to preview the flat season’s curtain raiser at Doncaster as well as the action at Kempton on Saturday. There’s high class action at Meydan for the Dubai World Cup card and Wally Pyrah returns his best bets on Wednesday’s card at Happy Valley after landing the forecast in the BMW Hong Kong Derby. 

The Punter

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing.

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