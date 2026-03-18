Epassi Appoints Three Senior Leaders to Accelerate European Growth

Epassi Group, a leading European multi-benefits technology platform, today announced the appointments of Phil Jones as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Ross Seychell as Chief People Officer (CPeO), and Cho Hwang as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), strengthening its leadership team as the company enters its next phase of expansion.

Cho Hwang joined Epassi on December 1, 2025. He brings extensive global technology leadership experience from companies including HelloFresh, Coupang, and Nordstrom. At Epassi, Cho leads the company’s technology strategy and engineering organisation as the platform continues to scale across Europe. His experience will support Epassi’s ambition to further expand its multi-benefits ecosystem for employers, employees, and partners.

Phil Jones joined Epassi on March 2. He brings extensive experience across HR technology and the full Human Capital Management lifecycle, having held senior leadership roles across Sales, Revenue Operations, and Customer Success at global technology companies including Workday, Oracle, and most recently Eightfold AI. At Epassi, Phil will lead the company’s pan-European revenue organisation, focusing on commercial excellence and scalable growth.

Ross Seychell will join on April 1. With more than 25 years of experience shaping and delivering people strategies in fast-growing software businesses, Ross has supported international scale-up and organisational development at companies including Qualifyze, Personio, Wise, and King. He will lead Epassi’s global People & Culture function, supporting continued expansion across markets.

“These appointments reflect our ambition to further strengthen Epassi’s position as the leading European multi-benefits technology platform,” said Nickyl Raithatha, Group CEO. “Phil, Ross, and Cho bring deep functional expertise and experience scaling international technology businesses. We are confident in the direction we’re heading and in the strength of the team leading us forward.”

These leadership updates reflect the continued evolution of Epassi’s commercial organisation as the company enters its next phase of European growth.

President Alex Yin will transition to the Board of Directors in June, focusing on long-term strategic direction as Epassi continues to scale across its core markets.

Dr. Alexander Wellhöfer, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), has been instrumental in driving Epassi’s growth and international expansion since joining in 2024. Alexander leaves the business in May, ensuring a smooth transition.

“Alex and Alexander have both made a significant contribution to Epassi. We thank them for their leadership and commitment during an important period of the company’s growth,” said Nickyl Raithatha, Group CEO.

About Epassi

Founded in Helsinki in 2007, Epassi is the leading European multi-benefits technology platform with a strong presence in France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, the Nordics, the UK, Portugal, and Spain. Epassi’s innovative, unique and scalable solution combines all benefits into one mobile app-centric, user-friendly digital service, providing a digital marketplace for employee benefits.

Epassi Group serves more than 50,000 employers and their over 36 million employees, with a partner network of more than 100,000 service providers. Epassi is recognized by the Financial Times as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, and ranked 32nd on Europe’s Long-Term Growth Champions 2025 list. Epassi Group is backed by TA Associates and Warburg Pincus.

Epassi – Boosting everyday wellbeing.

www.epassi.com

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Contact

Aleksi Miikkulainen

Group CMO

aleksi.miikkulainen@epassi.com

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