EP: 124 Aintree Grand National Day & Hong Kong

For some, the greatest jumps race in the world takes place on Saturday afternoon at Aintree racecourse when 40 horses line up in this year’s Grand National, run over the unique and historic fences. Jockey Davy Russell talks us through the Gordon Elliott runners.

Charlie Longsdon has always hoped his exciting grey Snow Leopardess would turn into a National horse and he joins us today to discuss her chances in the big race this weekend. Plus Irish based trainer Lorna Fowler discusses the chances of Colonel Mustard on the same card.

City A.M. racing editor Bill Esdaile previews the best of Saturday’s action direct from Aintree with Wally Pyrah looking at Sunday’s 10-race card in Hong Kong. Hosted by Chris Barnett.

The Punter

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing. Throughout the season ‘The Punter’ will preview the weekend’s action every Friday along with in-depth coverage of all the major racing festivals. In a partnership with the Hong Kong Jockey Club, ‘The Punter’ also previews every midweek Wednesday Hong Kong meeting as well as all the major meetings.

Every Friday, and for all major racing Festivals, the City AM racing podcast will give you in-depth analysis of the action. Featuring interviews with leading trainers, jockeys and owners, the podcast is hosted by well-known racing broadcaster Chris Barnett who is joined by Bill Esdaile and Hong Kong racing expert Wally Pyrah.

