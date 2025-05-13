Entrepreneurs! We need YOU to back Britain

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: HMS Belfast flies the Union Jack as it sits on the River Thames, in front of the Square Mile financial district (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Governments don’t create growth, businesses do – and it’s time for Britain’s business leaders to move beyond the negativity and back this great country, says John Caudwell

I’ve always believed in Britain. Through the ups and the downs – from the boom years and the Brexit battles to the huge challenges presented by the Covid pandemic – I’ve never doubted the potential of this great country to innovate, to lead and to bounce back stronger.

But belief alone is not enough. Now more than ever, Britain needs its businesses and entrepreneurs to step up, show their mettle, and help write the next chapter of our nation’s success story.

I accept that they cannot do this without the right support, and we must not let the government off the hook, but sitting back and waiting for the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his top team to perform economic miracles makes no sense.

While we have seen some positive measures emerging from Westminster, what we really need is some smarter thinking around taxation and policies that really drive economic growth, so that we can put the difficult times behind us. And there’s no denying the past few years have been tough.

We’ve endured political instability, inflation, interest rate hikes, and talent shortages. We’ve seen international investors hesitate, and high-profile headlines about non-doms and wealth creators packing their bags for Dubai, Monaco or Milan. I understand the frustration – and I share the concern.

My personal commitment, however, is to continue to support the country that gave me everything: the education, the infrastructure, and the opportunity to build Phones 4u into a business that employed thousands, created billions in value and left a lasting economic legacy.

I am proud to pay all my taxes in Britain. I’m not obliged to do this, I do it because I want to and because I believe I owe it to the country that I call home and where my businesses have prospered – and perhaps if more of us took that view, we’d be in far better shape.

It’s time to move beyond the negativity. Britain is still a fantastic place to live, work and build a business. The latest UK-US and UK-India trade deals are a reminder that our global clout hasn’t vanished – we just need to use it better.

Our universities remain world-class, we sit at the heart of global finance with a time zone that connects East and West, and while some high-profile tech firms have chosen the NASDAQ over London, the tide can turn: our tech sector continues to win global recognition, as seen in Deliveroo’s recent sale to US giant DoorDash.

Yes, our tax policies need sharpening and, yes, bureaucracy remains a burden, but we are still in the global top tier, and we need to remember that rather than get dragged down by mischievous rhetoric.

What we need now is a shift in mindset – from survival to revival. But growth doesn’t come from government handouts or headline-grabbing tax cuts. It comes from vision, courage and leadership.

The business community must take the lead

We – the business community – must take the lead. We must build, invest, hire, train, export and, above all, inspire. We must show the world that Britain isn’t just open for business, it’s hungry for it.

I say this not as an idealist, but as a realist. The world is fragmenting. War is raging in Europe and the Middle East. We have seen how the Trump presidency has destabilised global markets.

Russia and China are growing closer, and democratic values are under strain across the West. In this climate, Britain has an opportunity – and perhaps a duty – to stand tall, principled and be outward-looking.

But that can only happen if our economy is strong, and if that strength is coming from the private sector. We need our brightest business brains and entrepreneurs to push through the challenges and make change happen.

That’s why I’m calling on British businesses to rediscover their confidence. Let’s take inspiration from our past and take pride in our capabilities.

Let’s invest in green innovation, scale up our world-leading life sciences, and double down on AI and advanced manufacturing. Let’s stop seeing overseas markets as threats and start treating them as opportunities. And let’s give young people not just jobs, but real aspiration and purpose.

I’ve long called for a better tax system that encourages investment and rewards those who stay and build here. That’s not about giving the wealthy a break, it’s about giving Britain a boost.

The current reforms to the non-dom regime may be politically popular, but they risk sending the wrong signal. We must be a country that welcomes wealth creators and holds them to high standards rather than driving them away.

I’ve committed to giving away 70 per cent of my wealth through philanthropy, because I believe success only matters if you use it to make a difference

I’ve committed to giving away 70 per cent of my wealth through philanthropy, because I believe success only matters if you use it to make a difference. But I also believe the best way to contribute is to build something that lasts; businesses that provide jobs, generate tax to pay for our public services and the NHS and inspire the next generation.

Britain needs that spirit now. Not just from the government, but from Britain’s boardrooms.

To be clear: I’m not offering blind optimism. I’ve spent a lifetime in business, and I know how tough things can get. But I also know that leadership means taking action and striving for success rather than being defeated by the odds.

We can either wring our hands about what’s gone wrong, or we can choose to roll up our sleeves and build what’s next.

I’m backing Britain. Not because it’s perfect, but because of its past form and its potential now. We have a unique moment to turn the page and show the world what modern Britain can be, at a time when the world is fragile and fragmented.

We can be a magnet for talent, a powerhouse of innovation, and a beacon of enterprise, but only if we choose to lead. The time is now. Let’s get to work.

John Caudwell is a British entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of Phones 4u. Follow @JohnDCaudwell on LinkedIn