English cricket catches the eyes of private equity powerhouse in £400m bid

The Hundred Final match between Birmingham Phoenix Men and Southern Brave Men at Lord’s Cricket Ground on August 21, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has reportedly caught the eyes of private equity powerhouse Bridgepoint Group.

The UK private equity firm has tabled £400m to bring The Hundred under its wing, Sky News first reported today.

A source close to the ECB said Bridgepoint had proposed buying a 75 per cent stake in The Hundred, according to the report, which could see millions being injected into English cricket.

The move could “game-changing”, said one source, suggesting it is likely the offer will win widespread support from county chairs.

The Hundred launched last year after a 12-month delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Each of the 18 counties which make up the sport would receive a fresh bout of cash, just as the country enters a recession.

City A.M. has contacted the ECB and Bridgepoint for comment.

