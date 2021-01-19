Emirates launches vaccine passport app to collate flyer data on pre-flight testing and Covid-19 jab

Emirates is among the first airlines to begin trialling a digital vaccine passport.

The Dubai-based carrier, which was also one of the first to launch free pre-flight Covid-19 tests, will trial the IATA Travel Pass – a mobile app to help passengers manage their travel in line with government requirements for Covid-19 testing or vaccine information.

The trial will be based at Emirates’ Dubai hub, initially for airline staff to check flyers have their pre-flight PCR test certificate.

Eventually, airline or border staff to verify passengers have had their Covid-19 vaccine.

Airline lobby group the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has long-pushed for a global standard in pre-flight testing in the hope of a swift recovery from the pandemic by the aviation and travel industry.

The trial won’t start until April, where Emirates customers travelling from Dubai will be able to share their Covid-19 test status directly with the airline through the app, which will then auto-populate the details on the check-in system.

Non-essential travel is currently banned in the UK.

When it is allowed again it’s expected nearly all passengers will need to show a negative Covid test.

