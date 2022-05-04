Elon Musk suggests firms may need to pay for Twitter, as senior MP asks him to appear before committee

Elon Musk, founder and chief engineer of SpaceX speaks at the 2020 Satellite Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has suggested businesses may have to start paying to use it.

The richest man in the world who purchased the social media giant last month for $44bn, made the claim on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Tesla boss wrote: “Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users”.

This comes amid fears about the impact his ownership will have on free speech, with particular concerns about allowing previously banned users on the site – citing his staunch belief in absolute free speech.

Earlier today, Julian Knight, the chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, wrote to Musk inviting him to appear in front of MPs, to lay down his plans for the social media giant.

He wrote: “At a time when social media companies face the prospect of tighter regulations around the world, we’re keen to learn more about how Mr Musk will balance his clear commitment to free speech with new obligations to protect Twitter’s users from online harms.

“Appearing before the committee will give Mr Musk an ideal opportunity to set out his proposals for Twitter in more depth and we would look forward to welcoming him.”