Elon Musk reveals real reason for new Twitter DogeCoin logo – and yes, it’s a dumb joke

Twitter users were nonplussed yesterday when they logged into Twitter on a web browser to find the usual bird logo had been replaced by a meme dog used by the DogeCoin crypto currency.

Internet sluths went into overdrive trying to work out what the reason could be. Was it a hack? A disgruntled employee?

No, it is of course a hilarious joke by Twitter owner Elon Musk, who was seemingly honouring a year-old pact/joke with a user with the handle @WSBChairman. In a brief exchange they bonded over how funny it would be if Musk was to “just buy Twitter… and change the bird logo to a Doge”.

“Haha that would be sickkk,” replied Musk – and you could tell he really meant it by the number of ‘k’s he used.

A meme tweeted by Musk after the logo changed

This was in March 2022, a month before his controversial first move for the social media platform and seven months before he would finalise the purchase of the site.

Now, just over a year later, Musk has delivered the perfect internet in-joke and it only cost him $43bn, plus the jobs of the several thousand staff who he fired within months of being handed the keys to Twitter HQ.

He followed up some hours later with a tweet in the style of a Soviet propaganda poster that read “Seize the memes of production”.

The timing of this latest display of edgelord humour is probably not a coincidence: Musk is involved in a legal spat with DogeCoin users who claim he has been “pumping and dumping” the currency.

The follow up meme posted by Musk

Musk last week asked a judge to throw out a $258bn (!) racketeering lawsuit accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support the DogeCoin cryptocurrency. Lawyers for Elon Musk called the lawsuit by DogeCoin investors a “fanciful work of fiction”.

Investors accused Musk of deliberately driving up the price of DogeCoin more than 36,000 per cent and then letting it crash.

Elon Musk has been a vocal supporter of DogeCoin – as well as other crypto currencies – often posting supportive posts and memes, although he also described it as a hustle in the guise of a fictional character during a skit on SNL.