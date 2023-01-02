Elon Musk: 2023 won’t be boring

Elon Musk tweeted that 2023 would not be boring. He followed this up by hinting at a release of the “Fauci Files” later this week.

One thing’s for sure, it won’t be boring. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2023

Musk has been critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who stepped down as the White House chief medical advisor at the end of 2022. In December, he had made a tweet asking for Fauci to be prosecuted.

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

In the thread that had followed, Musk implied he had found tweets between Twitter executives and Fauci’s team, censoring accounts that went against the decided narrative.

In the past month, Musk has released a a set of internal Twitter documents such as screenshots, emails, and chat logs. However, the documents have only been released to a few journalists. Dubbed “twitter files”, the leaked documents show the link between American state security and Twitter.

This comes as part of Musk’s upheaval at the social media platform. The Tesla boss has led a reign of chaos within the company. This has included controversial policy moves and large scale lay offs.

The Fauci files are likely to be a release similar to the first set of documents. Musk had accused Twitter’s previous executives of flouting free speech norms. His unfiltered content policy has led to major advertisers pulling out of the social media platform.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey criticized Musk for only allowing selective access to the documents. Afterwards, he suggested the files should be made publicly available so that there were “many more eyes and interpretations to consider”.