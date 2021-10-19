Luxaflex’s Pirouette Shades are a simple but highly effective way of giving your interiors a boost.

They’re made from soft fabric vanes attached to a sheer backing, which gives complete control over light entering the home. Available with airy sheers or room-darkening fabrics, sophisticated silk effects or luxurious linen, and with a choice of timeless neutrals or bright statement tones, there’s bound to be an option that’s perfect for you.

What’s more, the brand’s PowerView Automation is an innovative wireless system that enables you to move any Luxaflex PowerView window blinds according to the schedule you set through a handy app. All Luxaflex blinds are made-to-measure and can only be purchased through a Luxaflex retailer (local, independent businesses on the high street, situated across the UK).

