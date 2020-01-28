Electric avenue: E-scooters to get green light for road use

Eco-conscious commuters are set for a welcome boost to their journey under plans to legalise the use of electric scooters on roads and cycle lanes.



The government is expected to launch a consultation next month on how to regulate the speedy scooters and ensure safety, the Times reported.



This will be followed with trials in cities ahead of a potential nationwide rollout.



Ministers are expected to suggest that e-scooters are treated like bicycles, allowing them to travel on roads and in cycle lanes. They would also be equipped with so-called speed inhibitors that would limit their speed to 15.5mph, according to the report.



The mooted green light will likely be welcomed by environmental campaigners as part of wider efforts to reduce vehicle emissions.



However, some mandarins are said to have raised concerns that the two-wheeled transporters could discourage people from walking and contribute to obesity.

Electric scooters are currently banned on roads and pavements, and new legislation would have to be introduced to enable their use.



Despite the ban, US e-scooter startup Bird last year wheeled out a trial in London’s Queen Elizabeth Park.



The scooters, which cost 25p per minute following a £1 starter charge, are advertised as “an effective way to tackle those frustrating journeys that are too short to justify a taxi but will take you a while to walk”.



The UK is currently lagging behind other countries over e-scooter lesigation, with hire schemes already available in cities such as San Francisco and Paris.



Transport minister George Freeman told the Times: “We are considering this closely. The Department for Transport is committed to encouraging innovation in transport as well as improving road safety.”

