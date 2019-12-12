It’s election night, it’s almost Christmas and it’s time to watch the results roll in.

Ahead of an evening of electoral highs and lows, City A.M. runs through five of the best destinations in London to go to celebrate your party’s success or drown your sorrows.

Grab a drink, bring some company to congratulate or console you and head down to one of these capital hotspots.

Vegan nosh and all-night results at Copeland Social

A handful of pubs are staying open until the final results come in at 5-6am.

Copeland Social, in Peckham, is one of them, offering free entry to all. Vegan Sichuan pop-up Send Noods is serving food all evening, making this an inclusive event for all political tastes.

Burgers and beers at The Lexington

In the Jeremy Corbyn heartlands of Islington, The Lexington will be running its traditional night of election coverage.

With burgers, coffee and beers on the menu, the pub by Angel is sure to fill up. Get down early and stay until the UK has learned its fate.

Tories of London unite at exclusive venue

Tories hoping for a knees-up on an evening filled with election night parties are gathering at a mysterious central London venue from 9pm onwards.

If you decide to join them, you’ll get buffet food and a free drink on arrival. The venue is revealed on registration.

The Conservative Progress event will last until 3am and, if you’re a Boris Johnson fan, you’re sure to find like-minded company. But tickets cost a whopping £31 and there are only a handful left. For the few, not the many, eh?

Join Hackney activists in Dalston’s The Three Compasses

The Labour alternative is at Dalston bar The Three Compasses, where Hackney Labour activists are expected to converge.

The bar will be screening the exit polls and early election results, with food served until 11pm. The event is free but you will need to register in advance.

Extra election night drama at Bush House

Aldwych’s Bush House Auditorium is putting on an election-themed play for those who can’t get enough of the political drama.

Catherine Tate and Mark Gatiss are performing The Vote, an experimental theatrical work that first went live on TV during the 2015 election.

It’s not technically one of the election night parties, and tickets are sold out, but you could snatch some on resale.