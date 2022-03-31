Egg farmers: Supermarkets must raise prices by 40p to avert sector crisis

Egg farmers have called on supermarkets to up the price of a dozen eggs by 40p as producers face cost pressures.

Many free range egg farmers are bleeding cash on every egg laid by one of their hens, according to the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA).

Shoppers in the UK were unable to purchase free range eggs after an outbreak of avian influenza, CityA.M. reported last week.

Now, farmers have warned they feel they cannot keep their head above water with some estimating they have six months before going bust.

Months of cries for help from farmers have fallen on deaf ears, according to BFREPA chief Robert Gooch, who urged major retailers to take note of the deepening issue.

He said: “For months we have been raising the desperate situation with all the major retailers, and they have all ignored the perilous position their farmer suppliers are in. We contacted Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Tesco, Waitrose, Lidl, Aldi and Marks and Spencer. Not a single reply was received.

“There have been small rises in the price of eggs in shops, but that money has evaporated before it gets to the farm gate. It’s the same old story of the farmer at the bottom of the chain being the last to see any price rise.

Shoppers would understand the need for prices to increase, the food chief added.

Households have been hit with bill increases for energy, groceries and National Insurance this spring, as inflation reaches decades-high levels.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium told CityA.M.: “Retailers have long-standing, established relationships with their suppliers and know how important maintaining these are for their customers and businesses.

“Supermarkets source most of their food from the UK and know they need to pay a sustainable price to farmers but are constrained by how much additional cost they can pass onto consumers in this very difficult market.”