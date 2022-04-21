EG Group to create 22.7k UK jobs by 2026 as Issa brothers’ food service arm swells

Petrol forecourt operator EG Group has said it will create some 22,700 jobs in the UK in the next four years.

The billionaire Issa brothers’ company has said it will provide some 32,000 jobs across the world over the next few years, thanks to investment in its foodservice arm.

Jobs will be created across EG’s brands including fast food chain Leon and bakery brand Cooplands, as well as its forecourts and EG food service concessions at Asda sites.

EG said it had also hiked the average hourly pay to £10.05 for adult UK staff, including at Leon, this month.

Mohsin Issa CBE and Zuber Issa CBE, co-founders and co-CEOs of EG Group, said: “As EG continues to go from strength to strength, we will be creating a large number of new jobs over the coming years, particularly in our successful foodservice business ‒ which remains a significant growth opportunity globally. We are proud to be a business founded in Britain that invests in job creation worldwide, while focusing heavily on the training and development of colleagues.

“EG has a strong track record of providing colleagues with long-term opportunities to progress their career at all levels ‒ and we are passionate about continuing this.”