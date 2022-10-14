Edward Argar replaces Chris Philp as new treasury minister

(Credit: Twitter @10DowningStreet)

Edward Argar has been named the new chief secretary to the treasury – second in command over the UK’s finances.

Argar will act as deputy to Jeremy Hunt as the new chancellor, following Kwasi Kwarteng’s resignation this afternoon.

Hunt is the fourth chancellor the UK has had this year.

Argar’s predecessor Chris Philp will now become the new paymaster general, Argar’s previous position.

The paymaster general role sits within the Cabinet Office and is responsible for making payments on behalf of departments, including paying out salaries, contractors’ accounts and compensation.

Argar previously served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Justice from 2018 and 2019 and Minister of State for Health from 2019 and 2022.

He has served as MP for Charnwood since the 2015 general election.

