ECB keeps rates on hold at Christine Lagarde's first policy meeting

The European Central Bank (ECB) has left interest rates on hold at record-low levels in its first policy meeting since Christine Lagarde took the helm.

The ECB’s main deposit rate will stay at minus 0.5 per cent, meaning lenders are charged for stashing their money at the Bank.

In a statement, the ECB said: “The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, two per cent.”

Lagarde’s first decision held a steady course, contrasting with her predecessor Mario Draghi who in his first meeting in 2011 slashed rates to tackle the Eurozone crisis.

The central bank is set to unveil new economic forecasts for the next three years later. The struggling Eurozone economy has shown signs of life in the final quarter, meaning they could be more positive than the last forecasts.

More to follow.