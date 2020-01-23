ECB launches major policy review as it holds rates

The new European Central Bank (ECB) president Chistine Lagarde has launched a major policy review at the Eurozone institution that could change its central aims.

It came as the ECB’s governing council kept interest rates on hold at a record-low level and maintained the Bank’s massive bond-buying programme in a bid to inject life into the struggling euro area economy in 2020.

Read more: Interest rates unlikely to rise in 2020, says ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann

Lagarde’s strategic review is the first since 2003 and will delve into a number of key issues ranging from what the inflation target should be to how best to tackle climate change. The former head of the International Monetary Fund took over from Mario Draghi at the end of last year.

The review could change the ECB’s main goal, which is to get inflation to below but close to two per cent. Christopher Dembik, head of macro analysis at Saxo Bank, said it “could adopt a more flexible approach, i.e. a range of one to three per cent for instance”.

A rethink has in part been prompted by the stubbornly low inflation of recent years. The latest reading the latest reading in November came in at an anaemic one per cent despite years of low rates and so-called quantitative easing (QE) bond buying.

Low inflation has proved stubborn in recent years – the latest reading in November came in at an anaemic one per cent – prompting a rethink about the ECB’s target.

The review will also look at what the Bank can do to aid the fight against climate change. It will be a hotly debated issue, as some governing council members such as Germany’s Jens Weidmann oppose more radical measures like attempting to redirect bond-buying towards green goals.

Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Wealth Management, said the review will be closely watched for information about the future of rates. “Negative interest rates do not really work in the longer term,” he said. “Investors will want to know if the ECB will reflect that in its review.”

Rock-bottom rates

Alongside the announcement of the review, the ECB said its rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at zero per cent, 0.25 per cent and minus 0.5 per cent respectively.

The negative deposit rate means banks are charged for keeping their money in the ECB’s digital vaults. It is designed to encourage banks to lend their cash, but has prompted protests from major Eurozone lenders who have said it hurts their profitability.

Read more: Stop attacking ECB, new board member tells fellow Germans

The ECB said rates will stay “at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, per cent”.

On bond-buying, it said: “The governing council will continue to make net purchases under its asset purchase programme at a monthly pace of €20 billion.”

More to follow.