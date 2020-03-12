The European Central Bank has unveiled a fresh stimulus package to help the fight the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the eurozone, but unexpectedly kept interest rates unchanged.

With millions of European citizens under lockdown and equities across the continent in freefall, the ECB had come under sustained pressure to roll out what little was left in its policy arsenal.

The central bank said it would give businesses more ultra-cheap loans, increase asset purchases, and provide banks with capital relief to combat the economic shock of the outbreak, but would hold interest rates at their current record low of 0.5 per cent.

The ECB described the stimulus package, Christine Lagarde’s first since taking over as head of the ECB in November, as a “comprehensive package of monetary policy measures”.

“”These operations will support bank lending to those affected most by the spread of the coronavirus, in particular small and medium-sized enterprises,” the ECB said in a statement.

“A temporary envelope of additional net asset purchases of €120bn will be added until the end of the year, ensuring a strong contribution from the private sector purchase programs.”

With interest rates already in negative territory at a record low of 0.5 per cent, the ECB had little room to manoeuvre on rates.

However the market had still been expecting a cut of 10 basis points, which would have plunged rates further into negative territory to a fresh record low.

Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, described the ECB’s decision to introduce a new targeted lending operation at a rate below the deposit rate as “a powerful move”.

“It is paying banks to borrow from the ECB and, in turn, encouraging banks to pay businesses to borrow from them,” she explained, adding that this “should strongly encourage banks to lend to SMEs, the part of the economy which is most vulnerable to the Covid-19 shock.”

Shah said that some investors may be disappointed by the ECB’s decision not to hold rates, but added: “negative rates have been widely considered not just ineffective, but even counterproductive so lowering them would simply have put more unnecessary pressure on banks. The ECB has played its part, now it’s time for the governments.”

Central bankers around the world are fighting to mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19, with the Bank of England and Federal Reserve both making emergency rate cuts of 50 basis points.

The Bank of England has also launched a package of targeted measures to combat the outbreak, which was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation yesterday.

Global markets have plunged in recent weeks as the coronavirus outbreak spread across the globe, with Wall Street officially entering a bear market yesterday.

European stocks plunged further into the red following the ECB’s announcement, with the FTSE falling as much as 7.91 per cent, and the DAX and CAC 40 shedding over seven per cent apiece.

European equities have also been shaken by US President Donald Trump’s surprise announcement yesterday that he would suspend travel between Europe and the US.

The ECB’s announcement comes shortly after Ireland announced that it was closing all schools, colleges and public facilities in a bid to limit the spread of the outbreak, with large gatherings also banned.

The entirety of Italy has also placed under lockdown, in the most extreme containment measures yet announced in Europe. All shops except food stores and pharmacies in Italy have closed, as coronavirus cases and deaths in the country continue to mount.

Germany, France and Spain have also all reported sharp rises in coronavirus cases in recent days.

