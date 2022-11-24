eBay UK chief slams Royal Mail strikes for impact on small businesses

Pictured is Ebay UK Vice President Murray Lambell at the company open in Birmingham 22nd September 2022. Photo by Fabio De Paola

Ebay’s UK chief has slammed posties’ strike action, saying small businesses are being caught in a “crosshairs at the very time they most need support”.

Writing in City A.M., Murray Lambell said smaller e-commerce firms were the “lifeblood” of the economy and must be protected during this festive season.

“The last two festive trading periods were overshadowed by Covid restrictions and lockdowns, and this year firms have inflationary pressures and supply chain issues to contend with too,” he writes.

“We now have no choice but to come out fighting for small businesses up and down the country who will be devastated by this interruption of service”.

His comments come as the Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents 115,000 workers, confirmed that postal strikes today and Black Friday would go ahead, after snubbing Royal Mail’s “final and best” offer yesterday.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) told City A.M. that both sides must find a “landing zone for compromise”, warning against the damage any further action will cause to small businesses.

“It’s no secret that small businesses are facing difficult trading conditions, with consumer confidence at a current record low, and with many facing higher energy bills even once Government support has been factored in, as well as elevated costs in other areas,” he said.

“Disruption to postal services being added to the mix is not something that will be welcomed by small firms, especially during the festive period, when both receiving and sending out goods and products is crucial to margins.”