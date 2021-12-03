Easyjet is coming to town: Airline announces second Lapland route
Easyjet announced today the opening of its newest service to Lapland, with the first flight departing this morning.
The new route – linking London Gatwick to the Finnish city of Kittila – joined an existing service connecting the British capital to Santa Claus’s hometown of Rovaniemi.
Flights to Rovaniemi, which departed for the first time in over a year on Wednesday, operate twice a week, while aircraft on the London-Kittila route will fly up to three times per week.
“We are delighted to welcome two Easyjet routes back to Gatwick, connecting the south-east with Kittila and Rovaniemi in Finland once again,” said Stephanie Wear, Gatwick’s head of aviation development.
“This is particularly exciting for families wishing to visit Lapland and Santa Claus Village or for those looking to view the spectacular Northern Lights or try out a new ski resort.”