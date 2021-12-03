Easyjet is coming to town: Airline announces second Lapland route

ROVANIEMI, FINLAND – NOVEMBER 27: People walk through the entrance of Santa Claus? Main Post Office in Santa Claus’ Village on November 27, 2006 at the Arctic Circle in Rovaniemi, Province of Lapland, Finland. Each year over 600,000 ? 700,000 letters are received from children in over 150 countries, particularly Great Britain, Poland and Japan. The staff speak many languages and endeavour to reply on Santa?s behalf to all those who provide a return address. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Easyjet announced today the opening of its newest service to Lapland, with the first flight departing this morning.

The new route – linking London Gatwick to the Finnish city of Kittila – joined an existing service connecting the British capital to Santa Claus’s hometown of Rovaniemi.

Flights to Rovaniemi, which departed for the first time in over a year on Wednesday, operate twice a week, while aircraft on the London-Kittila route will fly up to three times per week.

“We are delighted to welcome two Easyjet routes back to Gatwick, connecting the south-east with Kittila and Rovaniemi in Finland once again,” said Stephanie Wear, Gatwick’s head of aviation development.

“This is particularly exciting for families wishing to visit Lapland and Santa Claus Village or for those looking to view the spectacular Northern Lights or try out a new ski resort.”