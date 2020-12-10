E-scooter firm Pure Electric is set to open new stores in Paris and Madrid as part of a 20-store expansion into Europe next year.

Despite Brexit uncertainty, the Glastonbury-based business will embark on a rapid scaling up in 2021 which will see it more than double its current number of stores.

The first of these new stores will open on Paris’ Boulevard de Sebastopol – a major thoroughfare – in January.

Unlike in the UK, where e-scooters can only be used on roads as part of trial rental schemes, France legalised their use on streets in 2019.

The other stores will be located throughout France and Spain, chief executive Paul Kimberley said.

“Pure Electric is only two years-old but the business is going from strength to strength and we now feel it’s time to accelerate our plans by taking up stores in Europe.

“The coronavirus pandemic has made people think again about how they travel and many are turning to e-scooters and e-bikes to get around.

“On Brexit we’ve worked with our suppliers, warehousing and shipping partners to make sure we’ve done everything possible to maintain business as usual.

“We’re confident we’ll be able to supply stock to our UK and mainland European customers through any Brexit-related disruption.”

Although their use on roads is yet to be legalised, there are estimated to be between 150,000 and 200,000 electric-scooter owners in the UK.

Pure Electric currently has 16 stores in the country, and will open its seventeenth near London Bridge before Christmas.

The government is currently running a number of trials of the vehicle across the country.

A London-based trial is set to begin in the spring, with all boroughs and councils able to take part.