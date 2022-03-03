Dyson embarks on largest ever recruitment drive with 900 new UK roles

Tech titan Dyson has unveiled plans today to hire 900 new engineer and IT roles in the UK.

James Dyson’s firm wants to recruit 2,000 people in total this year to aid its development of new technologies across the world.

It is the company’s largest ever recruitment drive, with a £600m cash injection into technology and laboratories scheduled for the year ahead.

Recruitment will focus on teams including electronics, design engineering, and robotics.

James Dyson, founder and chief engineer, said his firm was succeeding due to “looking at problems in the ‘wrong way’.”

“But to continue this exciting journey we need the best and brightest engineers and digital experts to join us,” he said.

It comes as Dyson has revealed five per cent revenue growth to £6bn for 2021, up on 2020’s £5.7bn result.

Profits also soared 16 per cent to £1.5bn, with more than 70m cord-free vacuums now sold around the world. Dyson also sold its 20mth haircare product last year.

This was despite lost production from the pandemic and a global chip shortage.