Draper Esprit’s tech bets pay off as portfolio value jumps 35 per cent

UK venture capital firm Draper Esprit has increased its gross portfolio value by more than 35 per cent to £955m in the last year, the company said this morning.

Delivering its full year trading update, Draper Esprit said the market for tech company investments has been “exceptionally strong” during the pandemic.

Martin Davis, CEO of Draper Esprit, said the firm’s strong returns are partly down to investments made when things were less buoyant.

“It is gratifying to see the results of our long-term investments continuing to be demonstrated by portfolio value and realisations.

“We have been able to maximise our realisations and, alongside our capital raise, have been able to reinvest them into the next generation of opportunities.”

