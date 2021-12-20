Lockdown: Downing Street garden photo was a ‘work meeting’, says No 10

PM Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London

A photo of Boris Johnson with more than a dozen people with wine and cheese in Downing Street’s garden last May has been called a “work meeting” by No 10.

The image, first published by the Guardian, shows the prime minister with his wife and 17 other staff members at a time when there were restrictions on meeting others.

“On this occasion there were staff meetings following a No 10 press conference,” a No 10 spokesperson told the BBC.

“Downing Street is the prime minister’s home as well as his workplace. The prime minister’s wife lives in No 10 and therefore also legitimately uses the garden.

“Work meetings often take place in the Downing Street garden in the summer months.”

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab added this morning that the garden is often used for work.

“It’s a place of work, they are all in suits, or predominately in formal attire,” he told Sky News. “Some of them have taken their jackets off.”

“This wasn’t a social occasion, it was staff having a drink after meetings.”

The prime minister has been shaken by a number of allegations in the media in recent weeks over breaching lockdown and social distancing measures at Christmas parties.

Johnson has also been called out for his loose uptake of his mask-wearing policy.

The image shows a gathering of staff in the Downing Street garden following a news conference by Matt Hancock, who was health secretary on May 15 2020, according to the Guardian.

The restrictions at the time meant gathering of more than two people were banned in outdoor public spaces.

However, the picture was taken in a private garden, where that restriction does not apply. While going to work, if not able to work from home, was also permitted.