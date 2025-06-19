Don’t Signor Cecelia to strike Gold in the Albany

Aidan O’Brien saddles Signora in the Albany Stakes.

FRIDAY’s opening contest is the Group Three Albany Stakes (2.30pm), and I think there could be a few runners flying under the radar in the market, especially with the World Pool in operation.

OH CECELIA comes from Jack Davison’s yard and could likely go off at a big price on the World Pool given her smaller Irish connections.

She didn’t know her job on debut at the Curragh over five furlongs on soft ground but was only beaten a neck that day.

She improved sharply next time out when beating Paddy Twomey’s Rogue Legend at Cork.

That form looks strong, with Rogue Legend finishing third in the Windsor Castle Stakes here on Wednesday.

She should relish the step up to six furlongs and will appreciate the quicker conditions.

She is also suitably bred, with her dam Starspangledbanner a Royal Ascot winner over the same trip, so there is plenty to like about her.

SIGNORA brings solid Group form into this, having finished third in the Group Three Fillies’ Sprint Stakes at Naas in May.

The Ballydoyle filly came home behind Green Sense – who reopposes here – but arguably produced the more eye-catching run, finishing strongly and closing well after clearly learning on the job.

Read more Rogue Legend set to Hurri-home in the Windsor Castle

The winner that day, Lady Iman, had also previously beaten Aidan O’Brien’s True Love, who went on to win the Queen Mary Stakes earlier this week.

That result gives Signora’s Naas form a significant boost.

GOLD DIGGER is a notable breeze-up purchase at 260,000 guineas and looks capable of performing at this level.

She justified favouritism with a half-length victory over Awaken in a six-furlong maiden at Yarmouth, where the pair pulled well clear on fast ground – conditions she’s set to encounter again at Ascot on Friday.

That Yarmouth race has since produced multiple winners, suggesting it was a strong maiden.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Oh Cecelia (Win and Place) 2.30pm Royal Ascot

Signora, Gold Digger, Oh Cecelia

(Quinella) 2.30pm Royal Ascot