Don't let lockdown ruin your weekend: From take away pints to virtual clubbing

As we enter the second weekend of lockdown 2, things seem rather bleak. As if the total closure of bars, restaurants, galleries, cinemas and theatres wasn’t enough, it’s also forecast to rain for most of the weekend.

Thankfully, we’re here to cheer you up a bit. With the latest movies to stream, restaurant delivery boxes to gorge upon and even pints to take-away, here’s the weekly City A.M. culture and entertainment round-up, lockdown edition.

Take away pints

The internet is a truly wonderful thing, and if proof were needed look no further than takeawaypints.co.uk, an invaluable resource showing all of the places you can get a proper draft pint to drink as you mooch along the road.

If you happen to be in the City, you can enjoy a frothy lager at The Phoenix (Throgmorton St), The Lion (31 Houndsditch), The Old Change Bar & Kitchen (2-3 Old Change Ct), Ekte Nordic Kitchen (Bloomberg Arcade), Homeslice (Queen St), Locke at Broken Wharf (Broken Wharf), and City A.M.’s personal hangout, The Bunch of Grapes in Leadenhall Market.

Wherever you are in london, check out the interactive map to find the closest takeaway beer to you.

Restaurants-in-a-box

Vallebona

Take Cuvee

Nutshell

Fallow

Restaurant Kits

Crockers Henley

Arros QD DIY Paella Kit

Kricket

Pied à Terre

Stein’s at Home

The prospect of another month without restaurants is frankly too much to bear, especially with the nights drawing in and the temperature dropping. Thankfully you can support your favourite chefs and have a slap-up meal, all without breaking quarrantine. Here’s a round up of our favourite home delivery services, from pre-shaken cocktails to paella kits.

Our wines of the week







If even take-away pints sounds like too much trouble, here are some amazing bottles of wine you can order straight to your door – picked by our new wine columnist Dom Jacobs to celebrate Trump’s eviction from the White House. Check it out here.

Streaming

Prepare to spend another month in front of the TV. Thankfully there are some interesting new films out this week, especially for documentary fans.

Lennox: The Untold Story

Our critic James Luxford says Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story is a sympathetic telling of the fighter’s journey that nevertheless stays close to the truth – a gripping tale of a man who side-stepped the pitfalls of fame on his way to greatness.

Read the review here.

The story of Billie Holiday is told in the documentary Billie

From one legend to another – Billie tells the story of singer Billie Holiday through a series of never-before aired interviews. It’s a fascinating glimpse into the life of a talent taken tragically young. Read about it here.

The Mandalorian Season 2

If you’re looking for something a little more mainstream, here’s our weekly catch-up of the new Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Or why not go clubbing instead?

Lola’s in Your Lounge at the Hippodrome

If none of that appeals then break out the glow-sticks, put on some banging techno and just go large in your living room. Here’s our guide to the new phenomena of virtual clubbing – where there’s never a queue for the loos and the bouncers will always let you in.